True crime fans can catch ‘The Psychology of Serial Killers’ in San Antonio in May

Learn about serial killers you’ve never heard of before in this acclaimed, sell-out show.

SAN ANTONIO – Expert criminologist and best-selling author Scott Bonn is bringing his critically acclaimed show “The Psychology of Serial Killers” to San Antonio in May.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 25 in the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

You can learn about serial killers you’ve never heard of before and get new insights into the phenomenon of serial homicide, according to a press release.

This event is for ages 13+ and will include subject matter and images that some people may find disturbing, but no crime scene photos are used.

During the talk, Bonn will discuss why some people become serial killers, if animal cruelty is a red flag, and many additional topics.

The press release states that during the talk guests will learn the following:

How do we categorize serial killers? We will look at different methods, some of which are very popular, and others which (for the most part) have stood up to empirical exploration.

By the end of this talk, you will be able to identify the difference between categories of serial killers, the type of crimes each typically engages in and the type of crime scene they are likely to leave behind.

Identifying serial killer myths: What misrepresentations of serial killers do you mistakenly believe? How responsible is the media or Hollywood for such beliefs?

What are the real trends which can be observed?

Why is it that can you only name white serial killers?

How does press coverage affect what crimes we hear about?

What aspects of a crime make it more “newsworthy” than another similar tragedy which goes largely uncovered?

What is the future of catching serial killers?

Can statistics provide an advantage to detection?

Is the incidence of serial killers in decline or on the rise?

Female serial killers are less common than male, but not as rare as you probably think. What differences are there in the nature of their crimes, the victims they select, and the amount of time they remain at large before being caught?

Why do some women fall in love with serial killers? The condition of Hybristophilia is a complex one, but we shall explore the different psychological elements at play in the mind of an individual who seeks out a relationship with a known killer.

We will also explore the condition Folie a Deux (or ‘madness for two’); another commonly misunderstood phenomenon. Killer couples or partnered homicide is another fascinating facet of serial homicide. How and why do such partnerships occur and what are the dynamics of such a relationship?

Finally, this talk will conclude by answering one of the most asked questions: “Why am I so interested in serial killers?” As you will see, an interest in true crime is far from a new sensation. But why are some people so fascinated with the criminal mind? This talk will explain all the factors of such content which have provoked your interest, and you will find that you are not as unusual as you may think.

Tickets start at $25 per person and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at 210-223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.