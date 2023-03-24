60º

US Marshals shoot and kill suspect in parking garage of downtown hotel, authorities say

Man was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Marshals Office said agents shot and killed 46-year-old a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a hotel west of downtown San Antonio on Friday.

The shooting happened on the third floor of the parking garage at the DoubleTree hotel in the 500 block of W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard sometime after 11:30 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a handgun was found at the scene.

Additional details about the shooting were not provided, but authorities said the man was in his 40s and from New Braunfels. He has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety-Texas Rangers Division is assisting with the investigation of the shooting.

Officials did not provide any other details about the suspect.

