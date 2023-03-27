BCSO searching for missing woman last seen in northeast Bexar County in mid-January

Cindy Stevens was last spotted in the 2000 block of Rainbow Basin St. on Jan. 18

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 50-year-old woman last seen in the northeast area of the county on Jan. 18.

Cindy Stevens was last spotted in the 2000 block of Rainbow Basin Street in a gray sweater, gray/back leggings and glasses.

Stevens is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She has a condition that requires medication, officials said.,

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.