Windcrest police searching for man who robbed driver of BMW at gunpoint

The Windcrest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who carjacked a driver at gunpoint on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 1300 block of Murray Winn.

SAN ANTONIO – The Windcrest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who carjacked a driver at gunpoint as they arrived at their home.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Murray Winn.

The man walked up to the driver, pointed a gun at them and demanded their white 2015 BMW X6. Police said the robber drove off in the BMW.

Windcrest police released an image of a black SUV that may be involved in the crime and an image of the robber, who has a spade tattooed under his right eye.

The Windcrest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who carjacked a driver at gunpoint on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 1300 block of Murray Winn. (Windcrest police)

He is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s.

Windcrest police are asking anyone with information about the robber to contact them at 210-655-2666. All information provided to them is anonymous.

Read also: