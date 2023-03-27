Neighbors fearful of stray bullets from repeated shootings on Southwest Side street

SAN ANTONIO – People who live on one Southwest Side street are worried it is just a matter of time before someone is hurt or even killed by stray bullets.

According to San Antonio Police Department records, officers have responded to calls for shootings or shots fired at one home in the 3100 block of W. Gerald Avenue five times since early February.

The latest called happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Evidence markers in the street mapped out more than half dozen shell casings that were fired.

Officers at the scene said no one was hurt, although it appeared bullets did enter the home.

They said they also noticed damage to the home from previous shootings.

Evidence markers mapped out more than half a dozen shell casings in the street. (KSAT 12 News)

A stop sign nearby also had numerous bullet holes.

One neighbor who did not want to appear on camera told KSAT 12 News that the sound of gunshots is a regular occurrence.

That woman also said she has heard bullets whizzing by her window before, and at least one shot grazed her air conditioning unit.

She says she is worried that she or her family may be hurt by the ongoing gunfire.

Police were not able to say right away why it appears someone is taking aim repeatedly at the home that was hit.

They said they had conflicting descriptions of the shooter’s getaway car.