Man arrested for setting fire to woman’s car because she wouldn’t let him spend the night, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday after police say he set fire to a woman’s car with charcoal lighter fluid and matches.

Jose Espinoza, 38, was seen on a RING camera driving by the victim’s residence several times on Sunday morning before lighting a fire on the driver’s side of the victim’s car and pouring lighter fluid into the flames, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The fire spread to the engine compartment before engulfing the car.

San Antonio police said the victim knows Espinoza but only by his first name and phone number. She was able to identify him in the RING video and told police Espinoza was wearing the same clothes in the video that he was wearing the last time she spoke with him.

The victim told police Espinoza was upset with her because she refused to let him spend the night at her apartment.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into Bexar County Jail on Sunday afternoon on a second-degree felony arson charge, records show.

According to the affidavit, Espinoza admitted that he set the vehicle on fire and told police he purchased the items he used to commit the crime at a local convenience store.

He also admitted to returning to the scene after setting the fire and told police he was upset with the victim because she refused to give him a ride after he gave her money for gas.