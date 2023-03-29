Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center shifting to residential use only

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management’s Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center will soon be open for residential customers only.

Starting May 1, the facility at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will no longer accept brush materials from commercial accounts, according to a news release.

Commercial use includes lawn care and landscaping companies, arborists, and companies clearing land for development.

“It is important that we maintain this facility for residential customers and City crews,” said SWMD Director David Newman. “This change allows the community to continue to use the site safely and efficiently for years to come.”

SWMD began notifying commercial accounts of the policy in October.

Commercial brush can still be dropped off at the following locations throughout San Antonio:

Covel Gardens – 8811 Covel Rd.

Atlas Organics – 8963 Nelson Rd.

Republic Tesssman Rd. Landfill – 7000 IH 10

Garden-Ville – 7561 E. Evans Rd.

Garden-Ville SARA – 1280 FM 1516

Second Nature – 8449 Nelson Rd.

Beck Landfill – 550 FM78

TDS Transfer Station – 11601 Starcrest Dr.

“The amount of brush from commercial accounts was exceeding our capacity,” said SWMD Assistant Director Andrew Gutierrez. “With the airport as a neighbor, reducing dust and fire risk is an utmost priority.”

More information concerning the changes can be found online.

READ ALSO: