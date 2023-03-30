Man stabbed in neck, arm during argument at extended-stay hotel on Northwest Side, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed or cut in the neck at the Siegel Select Extended Stay hotel in the 9300 block of Interstate 10 W. on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck and arm during an argument at an extended-stay hotel on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened at 5:45 a.m. Thursday at the Siegel Select Extended Stay hotel in the 9300 block of Interstate 10 W., between Medical Drive and Wurzbach Road.

San Antonio police said two couples were staying in a room at the hotel when an argument erupted. One man then stabbed another man in the neck and forearm and fled, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Police did not verify what kind of weapon was used. Investigators are collecting evidence from the room and interviewing both witnesses.

SAPD is searching for the suspect, who they have identified. Once arrested, police say the man will face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

