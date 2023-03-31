Man arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from officers and hiding in bed of truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say fired several gunshots from a vehicle and then tried to run from officers early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to a family disturbance call in the 1400 block of Greer Street on the city’s Southeast Side when they say they heard three gunshots fired from a vehicle that was passing by.

Police said an officer was able to catch up to the vehicle as it drove northbound on South Walters Street near Waleetka Street and initiate a traffic stop.

During the stop, a man ran from the passenger side of the vehicle. An officer chased him on foot, but he was lost after jumping over a fence.

Authorities say a quadrant was set up and both K-9 units and the SAPD Eagle helicopter were requested. The helicopter pilot later found the man hiding in the bed of a truck and officers and K-9 units were directed to him, police said.

The 27-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. No officers were injured.

SAPD did not identify the man, who is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of the vehicle has since been released, police said.