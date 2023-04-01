83º

Community raises money for Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club

Mike Taylor’s BBQ Benefit Cook-Off was held Saturday, Apr. 1

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people participated in Mike Taylor’s Barbecue Benefit Cook-Off at The Salvation Army Peacock Boys & Girls Club Saturday.

The proceeds from the event go toward benefiting the year-round operations of The Salvation Army Peacock Boys & Girls Club.

Each day, between 50 to 100 children between five and 12 years old visit the club for after-school tutoring, internet access, activities, and more.

“Child care is expensive, and it’s for children to have a safe place to go after school -- that’s a huge need that’s filled. Then it’s just that sense of having the opportunity to get, you know, tutoring and camaraderie with other children,” The Salvation Army’s Public Relations Manager, Brad Mayhar, said.

He said fundraisers like the barbecue cook-off go toward after-school programs, scholarships, and summer camps for children.

“We have a computer lab so they can work on their schoolwork and get tutoring from our staff here,” Mayhar said.

He said they’ll use the proceeds to sustain resources.

“We have a lot of great community support that make this possible,” Mayhar said.

