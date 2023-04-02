Driver flees after vehicle catches fire in crash on Loop 1604, SAPD says

SAFD controls truck on fire on Loop 1604 on April 2, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A speeding driver crashed his truck into a concrete wall on Loop 1604 and fled the scene on foot after escaping a fire Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Loop 1604 W.

Police at the scene said a driver speeding in a truck lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall on 1604. The truck then caught fire and quickly spread.

Witnesses told police that a man was seen jumping out of the truck before it became fully engulfed in flames. He fled the scene on foot.

SAFD responded to the scene and quickly took control of the fire. However, the truck was deemed a total loss.

The frontage road was shut down for around half an hour while police investigated the accident.