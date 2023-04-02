Woman taken into custody after crashing car into East Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAPD responds to crash at an apartment complex on the city's East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman believed to be intoxicated was taken into custody after she crashed into an apartment complex on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near Gabriel and Walters Street.

Police officers at the scene said a woman lost control of her vehicle while speeding and crashed into the apartment unit.

Tenants inside the complex were not injured, police said.

SAPD said the woman was taken into custody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.