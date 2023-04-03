There were 127 violations of selling alcohol to minors during Spring Break, TABC says

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced on Monday that they found 127 instances of businesses that sold alcohol to minors during this year’s Spring Break.

The announcement said TABC agents performed 1,726 compliance operations during the agency’s annual enforcement roundup and 93% of businesses complied with the law.

“This year’s results show that most businesses are continuing to take their role in promoting safe and responsible alcohol service seriously,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said.

TABC said the attempts took place at regular vacation spots such as South Padre Island as well as festival locations like Austin and Houston, and sought to find the places that were selling alcohol to people under 21.

“Texas’s alcohol retailers are our most important partners when it comes to protecting communities from the dangers of underage alcohol consumption,” Graham said. “It comes as no surprise that most of the businesses we visited continued to do the right thing by training staff and putting policies in place to prevent unnecessary risks related to illegal alcohol sales.”

The results are actually an improvement from last year, which found a compliance rate of 91%. The operations were a mix of covert inspections, inspections at popular vacation spots and trying to find customers using fake IDs to buy alcohol.

“Spring break is obviously one of the busiest times for retailers across the state, which is why it’s important that retailers continue to do their part to keep their communities safe,” he said. “We’re all extremely grateful to our industry partners for helping us ensure Texans can enjoy the season safely and responsibly.”

