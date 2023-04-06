BCSO holds first fentanyl awareness presentation for residents at Morgan’s Wonderland Camp

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department held its first fentanyl awareness presentation at Morgan’s Wonderland Camp Wednesday as part of its “one pill can kill” campaign.

The presentation was a partnership with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Those who attended received information on the dangers of fentanyl, including testimonials from parents who lost their children to the drug, statistics, and how little a dose is lethal.

“A lot of people don’t understand this drug fully. This is not like traditionally in years back when you could tell people this is what marijuana looks like, this is what cocaine looks like,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar. “Fentanyl is not one of those drugs -- it can look like many other things, and in fact, that’s what’s killing our kids.”

According to the presentation, there were 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021. The sheriff explained that 67% of those were due to synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.

Salazar said a lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams, which is significantly smaller than the size of a penny.

BCSO will post the date for its next presentation on Facebook. If interested, a request for the presentation can also be made by contacting onepill@Bexar.org.