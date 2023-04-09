67º

Local News

Drive-by shooting near downtown leaves teen hospitalized with critical injuries, police say

The suspect is still on the run, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, SAPD, Downtown, San Antonio, Police
A teen is hospitalized with critical injuries after a drive-by shooting west of downtown, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teen is hospitalized with critical injuries after a drive-by shooting west of downtown, and the suspect is still on the run, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 2500 block of W. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy shot once in his back.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle, a beige sedan, was seen fleeing eastbound.

The teen was taken by EMS to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

