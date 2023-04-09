Drive-by shooting near downtown leaves teen hospitalized with critical injuries, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teen is hospitalized with critical injuries after a drive-by shooting west of downtown, and the suspect is still on the run, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 2500 block of W. Cesar Chavez Blvd.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy shot once in his back.
Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle, a beige sedan, was seen fleeing eastbound.
The teen was taken by EMS to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported.