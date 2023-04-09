Drive-by shooting near downtown leaves teen hospitalized with critical injuries, police say

A teen is hospitalized with critical injuries after a drive-by shooting west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 2500 block of W. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy shot once in his back.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle, a beige sedan, was seen fleeing eastbound.

The teen was taken by EMS to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

