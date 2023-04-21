73º

Overnight fire damages Northwest Side restaurant business, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 11:40 p.m. in 4800 block of Evers Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a restaurant business on the city’s Northwest Side late Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 11:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Evers Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Bandera Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Fire officials said the flames started outside the restaurant’s storage unit, near the back of the building.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely, as there were no reported injuries.

A fire investigation team is now looking into the exact cause of the fire.

Damage to the building is estimated at $25,000.

