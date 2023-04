SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to figure out what sparked a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side.

Officials said the house was filled with flames when they arrived in the 700 block of Vickers Avenue, near South Zarzamora and I-35, just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said a power line going to the home was damaged and gave them some issues, creating sparks close to where crews were working.

There were no injuries, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

