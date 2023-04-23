San Antonio police searching for West Side robbery suspect who left behind knife, cellphone

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who hit up a store on the West Side and left behind a cellphone and knife after the store manager threatened him with a baseball bat.

The robbery was reported in the 1200 block of South General McMullen Drive around 9:50 a.m., Saturday.

The store manager told officers the suspect walked into the store and asked for cash.

The suspect was given money, and then he brandished a knife before demanding more money from the victim, police said.

The manager grabbed a baseball bat from behind the counter, prompting the suspect to run out of the store, leaving the knife and cellphone behind.

Police attempted to look for the suspect but were unable to locate him. The investigation is ongoing.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here