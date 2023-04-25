Got Wi-Fi dead spots? A mesh router can help.

Wi-Fi dead zones can be an annoying problem. The solution can be as easy as a mesh router, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

What’s the magic of a mesh router? It’s actually pretty simple: Mesh networks use several routers together to spread the Wi-Fi signal throughout your home and around obstacles.

“Some common items include a fish tank, a big metal refrigerator, the pipes in your home. These can all sort of block the Wi-Fi signal and prevent you from getting a decent connection,” Consumer Reports tech expert Nicholas DeLeon said.

Consumer Reports tests routers for what matters most: how fast they send a Wi-Fi signal from several distances, and data privacy and security.

The mesh networks Linksys AX3200 E8452 (Wi-Fi 6; two-pack, $200 ) and TP-Link Deco W6000 AX3000 (Wi-Fi 6; two-pack, $150 ) aced all of CR’s distance tests. They can be set up using an app and have automatic firmware updates to help protect you and your data online.

They both support Wi-Fi 6. But even a mesh network that uses the older Wi-Fi 5 may feel like an upgrade from your old router. And that will save you some money.

“Everything is backward-compatible. So, if you buy a brand new iPhone today, which has the latest Wi-Fi chip in there, it’s going to work fine with the Wi-Fi 5 router,” DeLeon said.

For less money, a Wi-Fi extender may do the trick, especially if you only have one pesky dead spot in your house. Those cost less than $50.

Also on KSAT.com: