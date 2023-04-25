Police in Central Texas warning people about counterfeit gold scam

Kerrville police are warning people about a counterfeit gold scam after a person was arrested for trying to sell fake gold to a local business on Monday, April 24, 2023.

In a Facebook post on Monday, police said the suspect tried to sell counterfeit gold to a local business, but employees realized it was fake. The suspect, who wasn’t named, was arrested on Monday.

“Fortunately the business had the means to check before buying,” the post states.

Police are recommending those who recently purchased gold to take it to a jeweler to verify it. People can contact KPD if the gold turns out to be fake.

Police said the case is under investigation.