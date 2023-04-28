Fire engulfs storage shed, spreads to vacant home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in a storage shed spread to a home, damaging a vacant house late Thursday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before midnight at a home in the 200 block of Green Meadow Boulevard, not far from Jackson Keller Road and Blanco Road on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a storage shed that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread and made its way to the home and then got up into the attic, fire officials said. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters said they were eventually able to completely knock down the fire.

The SAFD says the house was not being lived in and authorities say neighbors had previously complained to city council about the condition of the home. It had become known as a “hoarder house”.

A next-door neighbor was also evacuated from her home by police officers. Firefighters say her house had some heat damage that bubbled up some of her siding. A damage estimate was not given.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.