14-year-old boy found shot in leg at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found shot in the leg at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to the Costa Valencia Apartments in the 6300 block of Old Highway 90 West after receiving word of a shooting. They arrived to find a teen with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the teen said he was shot after being robbed by two men. Police however, couldn’t find any shell casings or an exact crime scene.

The teen was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD said they could not provide a description of the suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.