Nonprofits gear up for an increase in asylum seekers as Title 42 set to end

MCALLEN, Texas – Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allowed immigration authorities to turn away migrants seeking asylum in an effort of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, is set to end on May 11.

Leaders of nonprofits that provides aid to migrants say they’re expecting the end of Title 42 to have a huge impact. In fact, they say they are already seeing an increase in migrants seeking asylum.

“People are already starting to cross in great numbers. So, Border Patrol is releasing a higher number of people to us than usual,” said Sister Norma Pimentel, of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Pimentel said the respite center typically receives up to 150 migrants daily. Now, they are very close to 450 a day.

“So, numbers are going up already and it’s not even May 11th,” Pimentel said.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and other leaders said they’re expecting the flow of migrants to reach up to 10,000 a day immediately following the expiration of title 42.

“We know there’s about 10,000 people around Matamoros, more than 10,000 in Reynosa. So, we’re getting as prepared as we can,” Villalobos said.

Pimentel said that US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas her facility Thursday morning.

Mayorkas is expected to continue his tour of the Rio Grande Valley Sector on Friday.

