Suspect arrested after threatening man with knife during robbery at H-E-B, police say

Israel Cabrera, 49, is charged with aggravated robbery; he was booked Saturday.

A suspect accused of threatening a man with a knife in an H-E-B parking lot after getting caught stealing merchandise is now behind bars, according to police.

Israel Cabrera, 49, is charged with aggravated robbery, according to Bexar County court records. He was arrested on Saturday.

The charge stems from April 7, after Universal City police were called to an H-E-B in the 900 block of Kitty Hawk Road for a theft.

Matthew Molina, 39, told police he saw Cabrera pushing a basket full of merchandise that was not bagged toward the H-E-B Pharmacy exit doors.

He claimed Cabrera went past all cashiers and failed to pay before leaving the store, an affidavit states.

Molina followed Cabrera to the parking lot and then approached him, requesting to see a receipt for the merchandise.

Cabrera said, “I’ve got something for you,” to Molina and pulled out a closed pocket knife. He then began walking toward Molina while pushing the basket into him, police said.

To keep his distance, Molina backed away from Cabrera.

A few moments later, Cabrera walked away but then turned back around and approached Molina while still carrying the closed pocket knife, an affidavit states.

Molina told police he pulled out his box cutter in case he needed to protect himself.

Cabrera made one more threat to Molina before he got into his vehicle and left the store, authorities said.

Police were able to recover the stolen merchandise, which totaled $80.55.

Through further investigation, officers were able to get the license plate number of Cabrera’s vehicle. They identified the owner of the vehicle and found that Cabrera was one of their emergency contacts.

Cabrera is being held in the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $50,000.

