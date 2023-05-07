77º

SAPD: Man’s body found in ditch on South Side, prompting investigation

Police believe the man may have been a victim of a hit-and-run

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after they recovered a man’s body in a ditch on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, to an I-35 access road and Kiowa Street.

The man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was found in the ditch with blood on his face, according to SAPD.

There was also a damaged bicycle found near him.

There were no witnesses and police are still working to determine what led to his death, but officers suspect he may have been a victim of a hit-and-run.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released as of yet.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

