Hero Scuba Group goes below the surface to help fellow veterans, first responders

SAN ANTONIO – Building resiliency through social connections and exercise can be a great strategy to have in your mental wellness tool kit.

For the San Antonio nonprofit, Hero Scuba Group, the sport of scuba diving is a resource that has become an essential activity for its members in regulating many of life’s stresses.

The organization is devoted to improving the lives of fellow veterans, first responders and their families.

Members gather monthly for group lunches and go on dive excursions. The organization and its certified diving members also address aquatic conservation through their underwater clean up events. In 2021, Hero Scuba Group divers removed more than 150 pounds of trash from Comal Park Lake.

Scuba training is necessary before embarking on the underwater experience. Hero Scuba Group has partnered with SA Scuba Shack to help prepare new or interested members who would like to dive or learn more. Members interested in taking part in the dive program can also apply for a SCUBA scholarship; the deadline for the next available class is June 1.

The scuba training program is geared towards heroes, but families and counselors can also undergo training and join the dive. Hero Scuba Group events are usually held during the last weekend of the month. Anyone interested in attending will need to RSVP in order to receive discounted or free entry at participating park locations.

Upcoming events:

Underwater Clean up, BBQ, and fun dives | May 20, Canyon Park, Site 23, Canyon Lake

Deadline for Scholarship Application for June Class (a medical form must be signed by physician) | June 1

Open Water Scholarship Check out dives, BBQ, and fun dive weekend | June 24-25, Windy Point, Lake Travis

Hero Scuba Group is an outreach program for veterans or first-responders who suffer from PTSD, anxiety, or high stress. They offer scholarships through an application process to help applicants obtain a NAUI Open Water Certification. Additionally, the group is an active dive community to keep others, not just members engaged in scuba.

