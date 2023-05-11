Rollover crash knocks down power lines, destroys utility pole near airport, SAPD says

Image of rolled vehicle near Sandau and Isom.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sandau Road and Isom Road, not far from the San Antonio International Airport.

According to police, the man rolled his vehicle through a concrete barrier and chain link fence onto airport property just before knocking down both power and cable lines from a utility pole. There were no reported injuries.

CPS Energy later could be seen putting up a new utility pole, shortly after the crash.

SAPD said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after being evaluated at the scene. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.