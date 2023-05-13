Teen charged with capital murder in January shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the far South Side earlier this year led to a teen being charged with capital murder, according to San Antonio police.

The charge for Ray Espinosa, 17, stems from a shooting on Jan. 11 in the 12900 block of Club House Blvd.

Police said Espinosa arranged a drug deal with multiple people but had planned to rob them of the drugs.

When the group arrived, Espinosa pulled a handgun and ordered them to get out of their vehicle, according to SAPD.

One of the victims reportedly tried to fight back against Espinosa.

Authorities said Espinosa then fired his gun into the vehicle and struck the victim, who was fighting back, resulting in his death.

Following an investigation, police obtained a capital murder arrest warrant for Espinosa.

SAPD said he was already being held in the Bexar County Jail for charges unrelated to this case.

More on KSAT: