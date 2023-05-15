Woman displaced after fire damages apartment, destroys RV on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An RV and a nearby apartment went up in flames on the South Side, leaving one woman displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 7:30 p.m., Sunday, in the 800 block of W Harlan Avenue.

Firefighters were initially called for a car fire and when they arrived, they found an RV had gone up in flames.

The RV was fully engulfed and the flames were able to reach a nearby apartment, according to SAFD.

No one was inside the RV or the apartment at the time of the fire.

A bystander saw the apartment fire and was able to rescue a dog trapped inside after kicking open the front door, officials said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the RV was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The damages to the apartment were extensive and the woman who was living there has been displaced. SAFD said she would be staying with family members until further notice.

It’s unknown what led to the fire at this time. The cause is still under investigation.

More on KSAT: