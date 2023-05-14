Person of interest taken into custody after apartment couch catches fire, SAFD says

SAFD investigates after couch catches fire at apartment in the 200 block of Violeta Place on May 14, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators were called after a couch caught fire at an apartment just west of downtown. One person of interest was taken into custody, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Violeta Place.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a couch on fire and were able to extinguish the flames quickly, said officials at the scene.

Two residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to one unit and mainly suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, SAPD does have one person in custody as a person of interest.