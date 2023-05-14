Motorcyclist dies after leading pursuit with deputy on West Side, sheriff says

Bexar County deputies respond to crash on May 13, 2023 at NW Loop 410 and State Highway 151 N intersection.

BEXAR COUNTY – A motorcyclist died Saturday night after he led a sheriff’s deputy in a pursuit and crashed into a car on the West Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the NW Loop 410 and State Highway 151 N intersection.

Salazar said a patrolling deputy on Loop 410 attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist. The motorcyclist began to pull over but sped off, leading a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the deputy lost the motorcyclist but later came across him crashed at the intersection with a black sedan.

BCSO said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people inside the black sedan were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Additionally, BCSO says the motorcyclist was found to be in possession of a handgun. Deputies also believe the man was a known motorcycle gang member.