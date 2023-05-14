1 injured after someone in crowd shoots at two men fighting, SAPD says

SAPD investigates shooting at Southwest Side QuikTrip in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured after two men fighting in the parking lot of a Southwest Side QuikTrip were shot at by someone watching in the crowd, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive.

According to police at the scene, two men in their 20s were physically fighting in the parking lot of a QuikTrip when a crowd formed.

During the fight, someone in the crowd fired shots at the men and the crowd scattered.

One of the men was hit once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Not much information was given on the suspect, but SAPD said the suspect did flee the scene in a black sedan.