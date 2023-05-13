San Antonio police investigating after man’s body found in creek

A man’s body was found in a creek and San Antonio police are trying to determine what led to his death.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, to the 5900 block of San Pedro Avenue.

When SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter was in the area searching for a missing person, it spotted the man’s body in the creek, according to police.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, had blunt trauma to his head, possibly from being hit or falling, SAPD said.

Witnesses in the area didn’t see the man’s body but told officers the water in the creek was high from the overnight rain.

Police said the man’s body likely hasn’t been in the creek for very long. His identity has not yet been released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner is heading to the scene for further investigation.

