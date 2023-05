SAPD investigates shooting at 4:15 a.m. on May 14, 2023 in the 1000 block of Locke Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on the city’s East Side, according to SAPD.

Police responded to the shooting at 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Locke Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, said police.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said there is no known suspect in the shooting at this time.