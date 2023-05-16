Trial begins for San Antonio man charged with 2020 deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused in a 2020 murder is now having his day in court as his trial began on Tuesday.

Bobby Solis is accused of fatally shooting John Eric Garcia at a West Side apartment complex.

An arrest affidavit says witnesses told police at the time of the shooting that they saw Solis in the complex’s parking lot in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road.

They said they also saw Garcia going out to meet with Solis and heard gunshots a few minutes later.

According to the affidavit, police spent months researching the case and eventually found surveillance video and cellphone records that placed Solis at the scene.

In court on Tuesday, Solis’ defense attorney said both men were in the Mexican Mafia and had an ongoing feud.

Solis is not denying that he was with Garcia but says another person with him was the one to shoot Garcia, and he had nothing to do with it.

The first evidence to be shown to the jury was two 911 calls that were made after Garcia was shot.

His girlfriend and aunt can be heard trying to render aid to Garcia, but he would later die at the scene from his wounds.

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning. If Solis is found guilty, he is facing up to life in prison.

