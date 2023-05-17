South San Antonio nail salon celebrates three-year anniversary

Rio Nails Bar is located at 2318 SE Military Drive on the South Side of San Antonio.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Rio Nails Bar, owned by Tony Tran and Jamie Luc, is a luxurious nail spa on the South Side of San Antonio that offers customers high-end services such as pedicures, waxing, acrylic nail designs and eyelash extensions.

With over 20 years of industry experience and previous owners of Luxury Nail in Pleasanton, they have built a reputation for providing top-notch nail services to many customers.

Rio Nails is a haven of luxury and relaxation for both male and female clients, offering services such as callus removal, nail art and cocktails.

Their journey in the nail industry began when they worked at different nail salons, from regular nail techs to management to owners; all this experience helped them know and understand customer needs when they visit a nail salon. Luc started as a nail technician at 21 years old and has 21 years of experience in the industry. Tran, who has a background in food management, managed nail salons in San Antonio and Austin.

After owning the nail salon together in Pleasanton, they took over Rio Nails Bar in January 2023. Since then, Rio Nails Bar has quickly become a center of connection in the growing Brooks area of San Antonio.

Their unique and refreshing services set Rio Nails Bar apart from other nail salons. Their Rio Tropical Signature Pedicure with Shellac is a must-try, featuring various invigorating and nourishing steps that will leave your skin deeply hydrated and your muscles relaxed. For customers looking for a more relaxing experience, their Aroma Therapy Candles Pedicure with Pure Pearl or Romance offers all-natural, pure essential oils with specific therapeutic benefits that help promote relaxation, calm stress, and a soothing mood. They also offer a range of essential oil blends, from deep muscle to calming combinations, that customers can choose from for their services.

Rio Nails Bar values their customers’ comfort and satisfaction and prides itself on providing an enjoyable atmosphere and building strong community relationships. Tran and Luc are hands-on in running the salon daily and ensure that their customers receive the best services possible. As Rio Nails Bar celebrates its third anniversary in June 2023, they continue to bring high-quality nail services to the South Side of San Antonio, with over 2,000 nail colors and a range of services for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and bridal parties.

In addition to their top-notch nail services, Rio Nails Bar offers complimentary cocktails and refreshing towers for any service, making each visit a truly luxurious experience. Their strong professional team will treat you like royalty and ensure that you leave feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Rio Nails Bar is a luxurious nail spa in South San Antonio that offers customers high-end services and an enjoyable atmosphere. Their unique and refreshing treatments, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction make them stand out in the industry.

Rio Nails Bar is located at 2318 SE Military Drive. Hours are 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

