Swimming lessons more than a hobby, could save a life, Parks & Rec official says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Natatorium will soon be filled with glees of screaming, happy children enjoying a dip in the pool for the summer.

Shanea Allen with the City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department says swim lessons are more than a hobby and should be seen by families as a life-saving investment.

“Eighty-eight percent of children who participate in formal swim lessons are actually less likely to experience a near-drowning or drowning event in their life,” Allen said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children under 14.

According to state data, in 2022, 76 children drowned in Texas.

The City of San Antonio offers low-cost swim lessons and programs, including group swimming lessons at all 24 outdoor pools for various age groups.

The city is looking to hire lifeguards in the summer. A job fair will be held Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramon V. Quintero Community Center, Southside Lions Park on 3100 Hiowatha. Click here for more information.

