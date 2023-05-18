San Antonio man found not guilty in 2020 shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Thursday found a San Antonio man not guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting death.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding Bobby Solis not guilty.

Solis was accused of fatally shooting John Eric Garcia at a West Side apartment complex.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses told police that they saw Solis in the complex’s parking lot in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road at the time of the shooting.

The witnesses also said they saw Garcia going out to meet with Solis and heard gunshots a few minutes later.

Solis didn’t deny that he was with Garcia, but said another person was the one who shot Garcia, and he had nothing to do with it.

Also on KSAT.com: