Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting supervisor, gets sentenced to 35 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his construction supervisor at a home they were renovating.

Michael Montoya, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Paul Butler, 58.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Montoya approached Butler from behind and shot him multiple times at a home where they were working in the 900 block of Lamar Street on March 12, 2022. Butler died at the scene.

Montoya was a working with his stepfather, and Butler was their supervisor, the DA’s Office said.

Montoya must serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

