SAPD: Shooting victim uncooperative after being found on North Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man was shot on the city’s North Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to check out a burglar alarm in the 600 block of Hildebrand Avenue when they came upon a 58-year-old man who had stumbled into the street after being shot.

According to police, the man was shot twice in his upper body.

Police said the victim was not very cooperative, so they don’t have much to go on.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with wounds that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.