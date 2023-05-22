Woman hospitalized after being shot in chest in possible road rage incident, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is hospitalized in critical condition and another is in police custody after an apparent road rage incident turned into a shooting on the city’s far West Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to a Murphy’s USA gas station in the 7600 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Highway 151 and Military Drive after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, two vehicles had been involved in a minor accident at another location. That’s when, police say, one of the driver’s of the vehicles became upset and followed aggressively to the gas station.

Police said as one of the women pulled up to the gas pump, they were confronted by the other woman. An altercation broke out between them and at some point, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest.

The woman shot in the chest was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

Police say they have taken the other woman into custody. She has not been identified. SAPD says charges are still unclear until they find out more during their investigation.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.