84-year-old man arrested for repeated bond violations after hosting drunken parties for underage victims

SAN ANTONIO – An 84-year-old man who has repeatedly violated his bond conditions was reprimanded Wednesday at the Bexar County courthouse after he allegedly took someone he wasn’t supposed to have contact with to Target.

George Anthony Playton had his bonds increased to $350,000 each for sexual performance of a child and indecency with a child-contact charges, now totaling $700,000.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT states that Playton would frequently host parties for underage high school students where he provided alcohol. A witness reported observing a minor engage in sexual activities with others at Playton’s home and police said they found sexually explicit photos and videos of possible minors engaging in sex on Playton’s cellphone.

One victim told police Playton was also known to have cameras set up around his home during the parties and said Playton would entice her to come over by giving her gifts and money.

Playton’s bonds were initially set at $150,000 for the child abuse charges and then increased to $300,000 when he was arrested for violating the conditions of his bond Jan. 20. The bond was decreased to $75,000 for each charge on Feb. 10 and Playton was released from jail the same day, court records show.

A psych evaluation was ordered one week after his release but Playton was found competent to stand trial, court records show.

Another warrant was issued for Playtons arrest on May 24 for repeated violation of his bond conditions.

Playton’s next hearing is set for June 20.

Elijah Province, 18, was arrested earlier this month on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge for an alleged assault that occurred at one of Playton’s parties.