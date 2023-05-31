WATCH LIVE: VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits San Antonio facilities

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will visit VA facilities in San Antonio on Wednesday.

McDonough’s visit to the Northwest San Antonio VA clinic will be livestreamed in this article at 10:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

He is expected to talk with staff and veterans and discuss the expansion of benefits now available through President Joe Biden’s PACT Act.

McDonough and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales will also host a press conference at the San Antonio Food Bank at 11:40 a.m.