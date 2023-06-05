San Antonio police seek suspect who robbed cab driver

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a cab driver.

The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. on April 11 at the Rittiman Inn and Suites in the 6300 block of North I-35.

Police say the suspect was picked up in the medical center by a cab and paid half their fare.

When they arrived at the Inn, the suspect then assaulted the cab driver, a 62-year-old man, took back their money, and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests.