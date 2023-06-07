Second suspect arrested for robbing teens at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace meetup, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery following a meetup to buy a PlayStation that was arranged on Facebook Marketplace, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Sidney Temple was arrested Tuesday on the two first-degree felony charges and his bonds are set at a combined $100,000, jail records show.

The affidavit states that Temple and another suspect, Kievon Jamile Adamson, 17, met with the victim and his friend on May 31 at the Alamo Oaks apartment complex on NE Loop 410.

San Antonio police said the two teenage victims went to the complex to meet Temple and Adamson to buy a PlayStation console. Once they arrived at the designated apartment, the suspects approached from behind acting as if they’d just arrived at their residence.

That’s when police said Temple and Adamson asked the victims if they wanted to test the unit first to see if it worked.

The victims agreed and followed Temple and Adamson back to the suspect’s car to retrieve a bag that supposedly contained PlayStation games.

According to the affidavit, the victims then started walking back upstairs, and that’s when Temple and Adamson displayed handguns from the bottom of the stairwell and demanded property from the victims.

Police said the victims gave Temple and Adamson their property. The suspects then fled the location.

The affidavit states that another similar robbery had recently taken place at the same apartment complex that was being investigated by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Bexar County court records show Temple has two previous charges for unlawful carrying of a handgun and evading arrest.

Adamson is also facing separate charges of criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle from an incident that occurred in February, records show. His bond was also set at $100,000 and he remains in jail.