3-time convicted ‘Boogaloo Boi’ sentenced to eight years in federal prison on gun possession charge

SAN ANTONIO – A three-time convicted felon who adheres to the “Boogaloo ideology” is off the streets.

Mark Ryan Hauser, 35, was sentenced in a San Antonio federal court on Wednesday for one count of felon possession of a firearm.

Hauser proclaimed his Boogaloo status while posting in an online group chat that he wanted to kill law enforcement officers. He cited that he anticipated getting pulled over on purpose so that he could go “pig hunting.”

“We take seriously the threats to our law enforcement colleagues,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.

“This felon posed a real danger to the community, knew that what he was doing was illegal and chose to ignore our federal laws, which are designed to ensure peace and public safety.”

Hauser used a personal 3D printer to create several gun parts, including auto sears, which unlawfully convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic, a news release said.

Several times throughout June and July 2021, Hauser disclosed to FBI sources that he was in possession of various firearms, from a .45 caliber pistol to an AR-15, which he attempted to sell in an online group chat.

On Aug. 12, 2021, Hauser met with undercover FBI agents posing as people with connections to criminal organizations. The agents purchased the rifle and gave Hauser cash for materials needed to 3D print a firearm suppressor.

Hauser was arrested on Sept. 26, 2021, with his concealed .45 pistol.

