H-E-B hosts city-wide volunteer event ‘Tournament of Champions’

H-E-B on Thursday hosted its 38th annual Tournament of Champions volunteer charitable event at four different nonprofit organizations across San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B on Thursday hosted its 38th annual Tournament of Champions volunteer charitable event at four different nonprofit organizations across San Antonio.

This day of service is among the largest one-day volunteer events in San Antonio. More than 1,800 people come together to volunteer community services for Mission Road Ministries, San Antonio Food Bank, YWCA and Childsafe.

At the Food Bank location, more than 300 volunteers work together to help fill the food insecurity gap.

“We actually have 500 families that are coming through the food distribution line. We’re filling up their cars with products, fresh produce, protein and other items,” said Todd Wright, senior vice president of H-E-B Transportation.

Dozens of people filled the distribution line. Trisha Triana pulled in with her minivan to pick up food for six families. Triana said she heard about the event and wanted to use it as an opportunity to give back, too.

“I’m picking up for a single woman with four kids. I am picking up for a couple of senior citizens who are unable to come out. I’m also picking up for a couple of people who have epilepsy who weren’t able to drive,” Triana said.

Volunteers will distribute more than 54,000 meals, boxes and bags of food by the end of the day.