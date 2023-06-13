95º

Man critically injured after being shot multiple times by homeowner while trespassing, SAPD says

Shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Leal Street

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting in the 700 block of Leal St on June 13, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation between a homeowner and trespasser ended in gunfire Tuesday afternoon, leaving one man hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Leal Street.

Police said a homeowner found a 35-year-old man with a shovel in his backyard and asked him to leave. When he refused, the two got into an altercation.

The homeowner, a 27-year-old man, then shot the man multiple times in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said the two men don’t appear to know each other.

