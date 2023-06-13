Man critically injured after being shot multiple times by homeowner while trespassing, SAPD says

SAPD responds to shooting in the 700 block of Leal St on June 13, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation between a homeowner and trespasser ended in gunfire Tuesday afternoon, leaving one man hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Leal Street.

Police said a homeowner found a 35-year-old man with a shovel in his backyard and asked him to leave. When he refused, the two got into an altercation.

The homeowner, a 27-year-old man, then shot the man multiple times in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said the two men don’t appear to know each other.