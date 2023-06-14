Frozen fruit sold at H-E-B, Costco, Walmart recalled for potential Hepatitis A contamination

Willamette Valley Fruit Co, Salem, OR is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico due to the potential for Hepatitis A contamination.

Select packages of frozen fruit sold at H-E-B, Costco and Walmart in Texas are being recalled due to a potential risk of Hepatitis A contamination.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is recalling bags of frozen fruit that contain strawberries grown in Mexico.

The recall affects Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed by H-E-B, Costco, and Walmart.

Anyone who has one of the affected products should not consume it. Instead, throw it out or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund.

The recall only affects the following products with the listed lot codes and Best Buy dates:

Costco Wholesale Stores

Distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3, 2022 - June 8, 2023.

Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend

Lot 4224202 with a Best Buy date of 2/11/2024

Lot 4313202 with a Best Buy date of 5/10/2024

Lot 4314202 with a Best Buy date of 5/11/2024

Lot 4363202 with a Best Buy date of 6/29/2024

Lot 4364202 with a Best Buy date of 6/30/2024

Lot 4017302 with a Best Buy date of 7/18/2024

Lot 4018302 with a Best Buy date of 7/19/2024

Lot 4042306 with a Best Buy date of 8/12/2024

Lot 4043306 with a Best Buy date of 8/13/2024

Lot 4060306 with a Best Buy date of 8/30/2024

HEB

Distributed to HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022 - June 8, 2023.

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio

Lot 4153205 with a Best Buy date of 12/02/2023

Lot 4283202 with a Best Buy date of 4/10/2024

Lot 4284202 with a Best Buy date of 4/11/2024

Lot 4058302 with a Best Buy date of 8/28/2024

Lot 4059302 with a Best Buy date of 8/29/2024

Walmart:

Distributed to Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY from January 24, 2023 - June 8, 2023.

Great Value Sliced Strawberries, 64-ounce bag

Lot 4018305 with a Best Buy date of 7/19/2024

Lot 4019305 with a Best Buy date 7/20/2024

Great Value Mixed Fruit, 64-ounce bag

Lot 4024205 with a Best Buy date of 7/25/2024

Lot 4025305 with a Best Buy date of 7/26/2024

Lot 4032305 with a Best Buy date of 8/2/2024

Lot 4033305 with a Best Buy date of 8/3/2024

Lot 4034305 with a Best Buy date of 8/4/2024

Lot 4035305 with a Best Buy date of 8/5/2024

Great Value Antioxidant Blend , 40 oz bag

Lot 4032305 with a Best Buy date of 8/2/2024

Information about Hepatitis A from the FDA:

“Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately. For more information on Hepatitis A visit www.fda.gov.”

Consumers with further questions can contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. CST.