Learn strength and discipline at the Texas Tang Soo Do summer camp

Texas Tang Soo Do has been opened for nearly 40 years and puts an emphasis on training for health, self-defense and to be a good person.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Tang Soo Do is a martial arts business that focuses on the specific art of Tang Soo Do.

The martial arts studio holds after-school classes year-round. During the summer they offer a few weeks of camp. No experience is needed for the camps.

“It’s a traditional Korean martial art. It can be traced to its roots over 2,000 years ago. But it’s different from sport. It’s actually a well-rounded, traditional Korean martial art, where they learn very different aspects of techniques,” said owner and Master Instructor Patrick West.

3rd-degree Black Belt and Camp Director, John Cline, says it’s important for kids to get active this summer. The camps focus on kicking techniques, forms of jumping and rolling.

“This gives them a chance to keep moving on, to keep moving their body and not let it get stagnant from sitting too long,” Cline said.

The camp focuses on the physical aspect of martial arts, but it also focuses on the mental aspect. Cline says there are three areas of focus they spend time on.

“Focusing on your body, which is more about body movement, focusing your eyes and staying on task,” said Cline.

Camps run on a weekly basis, but parents can pick how many days they want their kids to attend the camp. The cost of the camp depends on how many days you choose to attend. The studio offers the fifth day of camp for free for those who sign up for the whole week.

“The main purpose is to provide a safe place so families can come together,” West said.

You can learn more about Texas Tang Soo Do’s summer camp by heading to their website.